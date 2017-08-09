Bay Area residents prepare for possible nuclear attacks

Michael Skyler, the owner of San Rafael's Disaster Supply Store, normally specializes in survival kits natural disasters - like earthquakes and storms. But he says in recent weeks he's had a couple of customers ask about preparations for nuclear attack.Skyler's advice is the same for both: if you're at ground zero no amount of preparation is going to help. But, if you're in an area that's spared, you will need water, food, light and a way to get information - like a radio.Skyler has seen a small uptick in interest following the latest saber-rattling from North Korea. He has sold iodine pills to customers to help protect their thyroids from radiation.The store also sells digital Geiger counters to measure radiation. Unlike earthquakes, where you may be on your own for 72 hours, it may take up to 30 days for radioactive fallout to dissipate, so plan accordingly.A company that is seeing an increase in business is Southern California's Atlas Survival Shelters. The maker of backyard bomb shelters says nuclear threats between North Korea and the U.S. are driving business."Japanese want them, Americans want them, there just aren't enough shelters to go around," said Ron Hubbard, the owner of Atlas Survival Shelters.Hubbard says his shelters feature air purifiers to scrub away radiation and generators for electricity. Prices range from just under ten thousand all the way up to $50,000."Yesterday there was a line of people out the door here buying every shelter that we had. And we basically have nothing left at this point," said Hubbard.Hubbard says he's getting inquiries from all over the country, and from different parts of the globe. And as long as tensions remain high, he doesn't see that changing anytime soon.