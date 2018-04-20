Bay Area students hold walkouts on Columbine anniversary

RELATED: A guide to student walkouts
Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the Colorado school on April 20, 1999.
Nearly two decades later, students around the country are pushing for change.
VIDEO: Bay Area students take a stand against gun violence after Florida high school shooting
About 100 students are expected to walk out of Notre Dame High School in San Jose. They will march to city hall and hold a rally. They will hold a moment of silence -- and make speeches on the steps of city hall.
The students at Notre Dame plan to leave class around 10 a.m.
Click here for a look at recent stories about gun violence.