BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --The student group behind the controversial Berkeley Free Speech week is taking legal action against the university, claiming officials stonewalled their efforts to bring conservative speakers to campus.
The complaint was filed earlier this week on behalf of The Berkeley Patriot a student-run conservative newspaper.
In it, attorneys allege that the University "engaged in a pattern and practice of first Amendment discrimination" and that the situation at Berkeley has become "downright dangerous" for conservative students wishing to exercise freedom of speech on campus.
Attorneys are calling on the US Department of Justice to open an investigation into the matter.
The headline speaker for the event, right-wing conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, addressed this issue numerous times this week on social media.
He claimed that the University provided unrealistic deadlines for students to meet in order to properly host the event at campus venues.
In e-mails exchanged by The Berkeley Patriot, UC officials say they were just following campus facility use policy.
The university says it is still planning tight security around the event scheduled to start Sunday.
"There is only one reason the University is in the process of spending close to a million dollars on these security arrangements: if these events take place we want them to safe and peaceful," wrote UC spokesperson Dan Mogulof.
"These actions by the University speak louder than words when it comes to our commitment to the First Amendment and Free Speech."
This legal wrangling comes as Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says she's not coming to the "Free Speech Week" at the University of California, Berkeley, amid growing signs the event could fizzle.
Coulter told The Associated Press by email Friday that Yiannopoulos' team was in touch about speaking but she heard the school administration was "dead set on blocking" the event so she decided not to bother.
Students and faculty at UC Berkeley say they're getting tired of the campus being a political flashpoint.
Many students described the disruptions as an annoyance and say they try to stay away from protests due to fears about violence.
