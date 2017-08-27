PROTEST

Several arrested, streets cleared after tense protest in Berkeley

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have helped right-wing protesters attending a "Rally Against Hate" out of a park after they were surrounded and pushed by counter protesters. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
The large crowds in downtown Berkeley related to the "No to Marxism" rally have dispersed, with small crowds remaining in the city's Civic Center Park and Ohlone Park, police said.
The West Crescent at the edge of UC Berkeley, where a counter-demonstration was held, is clear of activity. There are still some residual traffic delays, according to police.

PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies and demonstrations


Most roadways are now open, police said. Caution is advised when driving due to heavy pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.

Many protesters left the Civic Center Park around 3 p.m., marching north on Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Ohlone Park about five blocks away.


The marchers were led by a pickup truck with speakers on it.

The crowd chanted, "I believe, I believe that we will win."

Ohlone Park is about northeast of Civic Center Park, on Milvia Street at Hearst Avenue.

The most recently reported number of arrests connected with the rally is 10, according to police.


The rally saw some violence before dispersing. In one incident, a man was beaten to the ground by a group of people. About two dozen police officers intervened and carried the man to safety.

A person dressed in black, with a black face mask and black helmet - hallmarks of the infamous Black Bloc, which advocates violence - grabbed at least one attendee's camera and destroyed it.

Among other things, a fist fight took place between two people on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Allston Avenue.

In one incident observed by a Bay City News Service reporter, a man was chased out of the park and trapped against the wall at a gas station a few blocks away by a group of 35-50 people.

The man was heard saying, "I don't hate blacks, I don't hate Jews," as the group of people screamed at him.


In the wake of the chase, an attendee at the park was seen tearing up a Trump/Pence flag.

Police have been checking people as they arrive at the park for items that could be used as weapons, but a group of people jumped the barricades set up by law enforcement and entered without being checked.

Amber Cummings, the organizer of the event, was denied a permit for the event last week but pressed ahead with the event. She said she would attend, and asked others not to do so.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcharlottesville demonstrationsviolencecrimedonald trumptwittersocial mediacongressprotestdiversityequal rightsrallyPresident Donald Trumpracismwhite supremacistsanti-semitismBerkeleySan Francisco
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' organizer arrives at Crissy Field
FULL VIDEO: Protesters speak out against hate in SF
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
PROTEST
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
LIVE VIDEO: Patriots, protests and painted ladies, San Francisco speaks out
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley
More protest
POLITICS
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
LIVE VIDEO: Patriots, protests and painted ladies, San Francisco speaks out
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley
More Politics
Top Stories
At least 3 dead, 14 injured in Hurricane Harvey flooding
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
VIRAL PHOTO: Dozens rescued from flooded nursing home
Trump's pardon of Arpaio spurs more criticism, including from Biden, Paul Ryan
Mattis tells troops to 'hold the line' until US is less divided
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
Show More
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley
Bay Area firefighters heading for Hurricane zone in Texas
Mayweather defeats McGregor in 10th round TKO
I-Team's Dan Noyes follows Bay Area 'Patriot Prayer' events
VIDEO: Lost dog carries his food in wake of Harvey
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
At least 3 dead, 14 injured in Hurricane Harvey flooding
Peaceful protesters respond to 'Patriot Prayer' group in SF
Bay Area firefighters heading for Hurricane zone in Texas
More Video