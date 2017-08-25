PROTEST

Berkeley takes center stage after multiple protest cancellations

A protest poster appears in Berkeley, Calif. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
With the Patriot Prayer rally canceled in San Francisco, attention turns to the City of Berkeley and the anti-Marxist event scheduled for Sunday at Civic Center Park.

But late Friday, one of the organizers of the rally made a plea to the public: Don't come.

The group, By Any Means Necessary, known as "BAMN" says they're all-in for the protest Sunday.

This, after the anti-Marxism event organizer, Amber Cummings, put out the note urging people to not attend. It says in part, "I stress, do not attend this rally please. This rally will take place, but it will be me alone attending -- no one else please."

The city has denied a permit request for the event -- saying the application was incomplete.

The confusion doesn't alter the city's plan according to the mayor's office.

They're operating as if there will be protesters in the park Sunday.

"BAMN" organizer Yevette Felarca, makes no promises of remaining peaceful. "BAMN is committed to making sure that we can protect this community in whatever ways are necessary."

Berkeley police released a long list of banned items Friday night including anything that can be used as a weapon -- as seen in past park confrontations.

