Big screens at Bay Area bars turn on James Comey hearing

There were some surprising places in the Bay Area that opened very early for James Comey watch parties.

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) --
There were some surprising places in the Bay Area that opened very early for James Comey watch parties.

It's back to business as usual at O'Sullivan's Sports Bar in Newark -- sports are on the TVs, replacing the so called "Super Bowl of Washington." O'Sullivan's is Warriors ground and last night, it was packed for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The crowd was huge at the home of the 110 foot bar. But this morning, Steph Curry sat the bench on the 30 big screen TVs while former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches


"It's a big thing that's going on. There's some interest in it. Not quite the draw of sports but it's interesting because it's news," said O'Sullivan's owner, James Skinner.

O'Sullivan's crowd is usually more interested in the NBA, NFL and MLB rather than what happened in the FBI. But if you own the remote, you decide what's on the TV.

FULL VIDEO: Former FBI chief James Comey's opening remarks to Senate Intel Committee


And since you're the owner of the bar you get the choice of what to put up there," asked ABC7's Matt Keller.

"Correct, and right now it's early in the morning and there's nothing going on. There's no live games," said Skinner.

"Makes me feel current I guess. I'm not really here for the politics here. I'm just here for the Bloody Marys," said Brian Adams, Fremont resident.

And while the hearings weren't a money maker here, Game 4 of the NBA Finals tomorrow night is expected to bring in double to triple the normal business.

