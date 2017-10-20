  • WEATHER ALERT High Surf Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
PROTEST

Black protester hugs self-described Nazi at white nationalist rally

(Twitter/Politics for Dummies via Storyful)

GAINESVILLE, Florida --
"Why don't you like me?" That's what a black protester asked while giving a man in swastika T-shirt a hug, according to Storyful.


The powerful moment was caught on camera after a Richard Spencer rally at the University of Florida on Thursday. Spencer is a well-known white nationalist who coined the term "alt-right."

Counter-demonstrators, greatly outnumbering the white nationalist crowd, gathered outside the rally to protest. Anti-Spencer protesters shouted, "Not in our town! Not in our state! We don't want your Nazi hate!" and "Let's go Gators" during his speech.
The Alachua County Sheriff said two people were arrested.

The "self-described Nazi skinhead" receiving the hug was identified as Randy Furniss, of Idaho. Furniss was also filmed getting punched in the head, The Gainesville Sun reports.

Click here for a look at stories and videos about recent protests.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestwhite supremacistsnazisrallyracismu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PROTEST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell not changing its national anthem policy
Local Kaepernick supporters to stage NFL, Eagles boycott
Students walk out after Spanish-speaking student told to 'speak American'
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
More protest
POLITICS
Mistake leads to revote to rename SF's Justin Herman
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Trump has no immediate plans to visit Calif. wildfire damage
Trump gifts $25,000 to North Carolina father of fallen soldier
More Politics
Top Stories
Residents return to Santa Rosa neighborhoods hit hard by wildfire
North Bay Wildfires Day 12: Overnight rain helps firefighters
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
Bush, Obama denounce Trump-era politics without saying his name
Mistake leads to revote to rename SF's Justin Herman
Lupita Nyong'o recalls Weinstein's alleged abuses
Attorney says understaffing at Oakmont Senior Living may have played a role in evacuation
Show More
Evacuations lifted after major gas leak capped in Oakland
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire threatens homes
PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 111th birthday in style
More Photos