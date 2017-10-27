  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
California Congresswoman Jackie Speier describes harassment ordeal in online video

A California congresswoman says she was grabbed and kissed years ago as a Capitol Hill aide. And she's urging staffers to share their stories of sexual harassment on a new hashtag, #MeTooCongress. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
Rep. Jackie Speier posted a video Twitter and YouTube, saying she was attacked as a congressional staffer and that she remembers the fear and shame.


Rep. Jackie Speier posted a video Twitter and YouTube, saying she was attacked as a congressional staffer and that she remembers the fear and shame.

In the video she says, in part, "I was working as a congressional staffer. The chief of staff held my face, kissed me and stuck his tongue in my mouth. So I know what it's like to keep these things hidden deep down inside."


The 67-year-old Democrat says, "Congress has been a breeding ground for a hostile work environment for far too long."

RELATED: 'He wanted to take off his pants' Lupita Nyong'o gives vivid account of Weinstein's alleged abuses

Speier's action comes three weeks after reports detailed allegations of decades of sexual harassment by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

We are catching up with Speier as she travels through Tennessee today. We'll have more from her later on ABC7 News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
