A California congresswoman says she was grabbed and kissed years ago as a Capitol Hill aide. And she's urging staffers to share their stories of sexual harassment on a new hashtag, #MeTooCongress.Rep. Jackie Speier posted a video Twitter and YouTube , saying she was attacked as a congressional staffer and that she remembers the fear and shame.In the video she says, in part, "I was working as a congressional staffer. The chief of staff held my face, kissed me and stuck his tongue in my mouth. So I know what it's like to keep these things hidden deep down inside."The 67-year-old Democrat says, "Congress has been a breeding ground for a hostile work environment for far too long."Speier's action comes three weeks after reports detailed allegations of decades of sexual harassment by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.