#FlashbackFriday If 40 was a landmark birthday for @JerryBrownGov, what does that make 80? Happy early birthday, Governor!



via @latimes — Gov. Brown Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 6, 2018

Governor Jerry Brown is celebrating his 80th birthday this weekend. Brown was born in San Francisco on April 7, 1938.He attended St. Ignatius High School and entered Sacred Heart Novitiate, a Jesuit seminary.He graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1955.The governor's press office tweeted out a picture of a newspaper article when Brown turned 40 in 1978, when he was governor the first time around.He is currently serving his fourth term as Governor of California. His first two terms were before term limits were established.