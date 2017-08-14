SANCTUARY CITIES

California, San Francisco sue DOJ over sanctuary city grants

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco has joined forces with the State of California in a lawsuit against the Trump administration where millions of dollars are at stake. The federal government says the city and the state must comply with a new set of conditions when it comes to immigration or risk losing millions in law enforcement grants.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco has joined forces with the State of California in a lawsuit against the Trump administration where millions of dollars are at stake. The federal government says the city and the state must comply with a new set of conditions when it comes to immigration or risk losing millions in law enforcement grants.

RELATED: California, San Francisco sue U.S. Department of Justice over sanctuary city grants

It's the first time a state and a city have come together against the trump administration to stop the latest attack on their sanctuary statuses.

"We're intent on stopping anyone who will try to deny us the dollars that we have earned, the dollars that we have paid for to provide the resource to the men and women who wear the badge," said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

"Our police and deputies are focused on fighting crime not breaking up hard working families," explained San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera.

RELATED: Bay Area cities fighting Trump's sanctuary city order get surprise in court

Chicago filed a similar suit last week, arguing that the Trump administration's bid to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities is illegal.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said the Trump administration "will not simply give away grant dollars to city governments that proudly violate the rule of law and protect criminal aliens."

Click here for more stories, photos, and videos about sanctuary cities.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicslawsuitsanctuary citiesPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationu.s. & worldcaliforniadiscriminationdiversityschool fundingeconomycalifornia legislationjerry browndennis herrerabay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SANCTUARY CITIES
California, San Francisco sue DOJ over sanctuary city grants
AG Jeff Sessions to crack down on WH leaks
Sessions moves forward with sanctuary city funding cuts
Report: BART to consider policy to protect people from immigration raids
More sanctuary cities
POLITICS
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
California, San Francisco sue DOJ over sanctuary city grants
HISTORY: Why does North Korea hate us?
California official sues EPA over records on administrator
More Politics
Top Stories
After pleading no contest to child sex abuse charges, Los Gatos millionaire denies all allegations in civil suit deposition
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
BART left with glut of Clipper cards from Warriors parade
SFFD honors passing of city's first African American firefighter
Saying goodbye to your freshman: Move in day at UC Berkeley
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Bay Area woman describes violence at Virginia rally
Adorable black bears rescued, make new home in San Francisco
Show More
California tippers some of the worst in the nation, according to new study
Blood drops, surveillance video lead to burglary arrest in Sonoma Co.
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Consumer Reports on dangers of laundry pods
California officials warn of spike in valley fever cases
More News
Top Video
After pleading no contest to child sex abuse charges, Los Gatos millionaire denies all allegations in civil suit deposition
SFFD honors passing of city's first African American firefighter
BART left with glut of Clipper cards from Warriors parade
Saying goodbye to your freshman: Move in day at UC Berkeley
More Video