California joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns

By ABC7.com staff
California is joining eight other states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit to stop the release of blueprints to make 3-D printed plastic guns.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra blames President Donald Trump for a government settlement that would have allowed the plans to be posted online.

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order to block the settlement.

The guns would be untraceable and undetectable.

The White House says the administration supports long-standing laws against owning plastic guns.

The Texas company seeking to release the plans, Defense Distributed, says it may appeal.
