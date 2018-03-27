IMMIGRATION

California sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census

California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to ask about citizenship status in the 2020 U.S. Census. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the state is file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to ask about citizenship status in the 2020 U.S. Census.

The Commerce Department announced last night the question about citizenship will be included in the next Census.

Officials say the data will help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting rights.

ALLIES IN ACTION: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census and cause a population under count.

Becerra said the citizenship question is unconstitutional and would violate federal statutes.

RELATED: ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants

Santa Clara County leaders were so concerned about a potential citizenship question they filed a Freedom of Information Act request in February for information on how the U.S. Census Bureau plans to protect the privacy of respondents.

The census helps determine several things including political representation in Congress and the distribution of federal money.

Here is an op ed written by State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla regarding California's lawsuit.

Click here for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce on reinstatement of citizenship question in 2020 Census.

Click here for more stories, videos and pictures on immigration.

