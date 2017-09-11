DACA

California files lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end DACA

Melody Klingenfuss of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) speaks at a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

The State of California filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration over its decision to end DACA, a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

WATCH VIDEO: Timeline: What to expect following Trump's plan to end DACA

Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra's lawsuit makes similar legal arguments to a suit filed last week by 15 states and the District of Columbia. He's joined in his separate suit by attorney generals from Maryland, Maine and Minnesota.

VIDEO: Trump rescinds DACA program protecting young immigrants

The California lawsuit alleges the Trump Administration violated the U.S Constitution and other laws when it rescinded the program.

Becerra told The Associated Press last week that California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.

RELATED: What to expect over next 6 months following Trump's plan to end DACA

Applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not act.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationdacau.s. & worldlawsuitPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigration reformcaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DACA
Activists march in Oakland to show support for DACA
University of California sues over Trump immigrant decision
Mexico offers teaching jobs to 'dreamers' returning from US
TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA
More daca
POLITICS
President Trump leads moment of silence to mark 9/11 anniversary
Activists march in Oakland to show support for DACA
University of California sues over Trump immigrant decision
Trumps DACA tweets offer little relief for immigration rights organizations
More Politics
Top Stories
San Francisco firefighters hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
Police share picture of alleged Hurricane Irma looters in jail
Video shows U.C. Berkeley cop confiscating vendor's cash
Strong wind knocks out power in parts of South Bay
5 dead, millions without power as Irma hits Florida
Dogs, cats from Harvey catastrophe arrive in San Francisco for adoption
Couple braves Irma to care for dolphins
President Trump leads moment of silence to mark 9/11 anniversary
Show More
US commemorates 9/11; thousands gather at ground zero
Father, son die in plane crash near Benicia in Solano County
No wedding dress? No problem: Guard couple ties knot during Irma
Giant portrait of toddler peers over US-Mexico border wall
Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Irma victims
More News
Photos
Irma leaves devastation in its wake in the Caribbean
Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias near Yosemite
More Photos