The State of California filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration over its decision to end DACA, a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.
WATCH VIDEO: Timeline: What to expect following Trump's plan to end DACA
Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra's lawsuit makes similar legal arguments to a suit filed last week by 15 states and the District of Columbia. He's joined in his separate suit by attorney generals from Maryland, Maine and Minnesota.
VIDEO: Trump rescinds DACA program protecting young immigrants
The California lawsuit alleges the Trump Administration violated the U.S Constitution and other laws when it rescinded the program.
Becerra told The Associated Press last week that California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.
RELATED: What to expect over next 6 months following Trump's plan to end DACA
Applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not act.
Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
California files lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end DACA
DACA
More daca
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories
More News