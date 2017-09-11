California files lawsuit challenging Trump's decision to end DACA

The State of California filed a lawsuit Monday against the Trump administration over its decision to end DACA, a program that protects young immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children from deportation.Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra's lawsuit makes similar legal arguments to a suit filed last week by 15 states and the District of Columbia. He's joined in his separate suit by attorney generals from Maryland, Maine and Minnesota.The California lawsuit alleges the Trump Administration violated the U.S Constitution and other laws when it rescinded the program.Becerra told The Associated Press last week that California is filing its own lawsuit because one of every four participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program lives in California.Applications are being halted and the program will end in six months if Congress does not act.