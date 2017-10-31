  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
POLITICS

California gas prices to spike 12 cents tomorrow due to new state tax

Nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
If you need to put some fuel in your tank, do it today. California's new gas tax kicks in at midnight and prices at the pump will jump.

The price of gas will go up twelve cents a gallon tomorrow because of the new state gas tax, diesel goes up 20 cents. The money will go toward repairing our roads.
RELATED: California assembly passes gas tax hike

The tax was approved in April. It is expected to bring in $5.2 billion a year for road and bridge repairs and improvements to mass transit. Electric car owners will not escape the tax -- they will have to pay a $100 a year toward road maintenance. It starts tomorrow but there are movements underway to get rid of it, some want a measure on next year's ballot to repeal the tax.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgas pricestaxescalifornia legislationlawsjerry browncardriving
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
California Gas taxes go up on Wednesday
California Assembly passes gas-tax hike
POLITICS
Report: 2016 campaign rhetoric increased bullying of Muslims
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Paul Manafort and associate plead not guilty to all charges in Russia probe
US court bars Trump from changing transgender military policy
More Politics
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Tuesday
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2017
Santa Cruz Mountains Bear Fire arson suspect due in court
Safeway employee in critical condition after stabbing at store
Santa Rosa plans Halloween events for families impacted by fires
EXCLUSIVE: Woman confronts Pleasant Hill worker wearing blackface
Trump's chief of staff calls Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee an 'honorable man'
Celebs dress up as monsters, other celebs for Halloween
Show More
SJ police arrest man accused of brazenly robbing elderly women
SF LGBT community has mixed reactions to Kevin Spacey's coming out
WINTER IS COMING: Snow on its way to the Sierra
INTERACTIVE TOUR: Take a spooky trip through the Winchester Mystery House
Patriots trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for 2018 draft pick
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Babies dress up for NICU Halloween costume contest
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
PHOTOS: Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy visits ABC7
More Photos