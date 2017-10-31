If you need to put some fuel in your tank, do it today. California's new gas tax kicks in at midnight and prices at the pump will jump.The price of gas will go up twelve cents a gallon tomorrow because of the new state gas tax, diesel goes up 20 cents. The money will go toward repairing our roads.The tax was approved in April. It is expected to bring in $5.2 billion a year for road and bridge repairs and improvements to mass transit. Electric car owners will not escape the tax -- they will have to pay a $100 a year toward road maintenance. It starts tomorrow but there are movements underway to get rid of it, some want a measure on next year's ballot to repeal the tax.