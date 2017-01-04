POLITICS

California hires Eric Holder to defend state against incoming Trump administration
California took the unusual political step of hiring former Attorney General Eric Holder to defend the state against the incoming Donald Trump administration. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) --
California took the unusual political step Wednesday by hiring former Attorney General Eric Holder to defend the state against anticipated Trump administration policies.

The state's legislature hired Holder on their first day back in session to serve as outside counsel to advise the state whenever there is a legal conflict between California and the federal government.

Holder will be the state's lead litigator on issues such as climate change, the environment, civil rights, immigration, and voting rights.

Both Democrats and Republicans disagreed on Holder's hiring. "What's the rush? What's the issue? Why aren't we using our AG's office?" Republican State Senator Jean Fuller said.

Former California Attorney General Kamala Harris tweeted a hint of an upcoming battle with the Trump administration, saying her first official act will be to co-sponsor legislation to prevent the deportation of nearly 750,000 illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

