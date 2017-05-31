PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

California leaders hold steady on climate goals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.

Trump told others that the public will soon learn about his decision.

In the Bay Area, and California, environmentalists are vowing to stay on course.

During his campaign, the President vowed to withdraw from the agreement, but it's not yet a done deal. Trump has refused to sit down with environmentalists about the accord. Trump has had direct contact with Gary Cohn, his chief economic advisor, and a number of CEOs.

Jason Clark, the chairman of the Republican party in San Francisco says the creation of jobs will drive the decision. "It's definitely the motivation and when he was on the campaign trail, he said he was going to try to preserve American jobs over what he saw was pointless climate accords," he said.

Bay Area environmentalists say withdrawing from the agreement would unravel President Obama's climate legacy.

In Oakland Wednesday, a number of organizations announced a partnership that would create design teams to address the impact climate change is having on the Bay Area.

"We are already experiencing the flooding that comes with rising sea levels and these new levels of extreme precipitation," said Alice Brooks of the Bay Area Regional Collaborative.

Last week at a conference on climate change, Governor Jerry Brown said California will continue to lead the nation in reducing greenhouse gasses despite the president's refusal. "We've done a lot in California," he said. "We have a long way to go. We're by no means out of the woods, the trajectory is not yet positive for where we have to go."

But to get there, California will probably have to rely less on federal funding and more dollars from the state and private sector.

