BORDER CRISIS

California's Rep. DeSaulnier denounces reported plan for an immigration detention 'camp' in Concord

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., represents California's 11th Congressional District. (Rep. DeSaulnier's Office)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., denounced a report the U.S. Navy is planning to open an immigration detention center at a former Naval Weapons Station in Concord.

DeSaulnier broadcast his comments live on Facebook on Friday afternoon in response to a TIME magazine report alleging that a leaked Navy document shows the Navy is planning on building "tent cities" for immigrants at several locations around the country, and a "camp" in Concord.


"This is the result of an administration that is out of control," DeSaulnier said.

The leaked Navy memo reportedly outlines that the Concord camp would house as many as 47,000 immigrants, according to TIME.

RELATED: What are 'tender age' shelters?

"There's no way you could put 50,000 people at that base," DeSaulnier said, noting he's very familiar with the proposed site. DeSaulnier represents California's 11th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Concord and Richmond.

DeSaulnier also criticized the Trump administration's so-called "zero-tolerance policy," which has involved criminally prosecuting immigrants and asylum seekers who cross the border illegally and do not present themselves at official ports of entry.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy

While President Donald Trump and administration officials have suggested many of these immigrants are not legitimate asylum seekers, DeSaulnier stressed: "Most of these are people who have suffered."

"The administration is evil and immoral and we want no part of it," DeSaulnier said, vowing to fight the proposed Concord detention center. "We'll do everything in our power to stop it."

Find the latest stories on immigration and immigration reform here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformborder crisisPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
What are 'tender age' shelters?
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
BORDER CRISIS
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Activists hold 'Block ICE' protest on 4th of July in SF
Activists hold protest in San Francisco demanding an end to deportations
Congressman denied access to Bay Area shelter for immigrant children
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
More border crisis
POLITICS
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf files for re-election
Trump team wants to roll back Obama-era mileage standards
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE TODAY: Nia Wilson memorial service
Funeral to take place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
AMBER Alert: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
Nia Wilson family attorney says claim against BART will be filed next week
Show More
Ayesha Curry shares adorable photo of 1-month-old Canon Curry
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Drones helping to fight wildfires in California
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
More News