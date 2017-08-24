PROTEST

City of Berkeley stands against hate with free protest signs

The city of Berkeley created "Berkeley United Against Hate" signs ahead of several politically-charged rallies taking place in the Bay Area over the weekend. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The city of Berkeley created "Berkeley United Against Hate" signs ahead of several politically-charged rallies taking place in the Bay Area over the weekend.

RELATED: What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of terms in extremist language

Twenty thousand signs were made available Thursday.

They are being given out at libraries, schools, senior centers, and shops all over the city. People are being urged to put signs in windows ahead of this weekend's rally.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley

There is also an enormous banner that will be placed in Civic Center Park. Many made their own signs outside Sproul Hall.

Other cities are also having anti-hate signs printed including, San Jose, Alameda, Oakland, and Emeryville.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
