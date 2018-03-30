POLITICS

'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash drops out of California congressional race

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress and Fox News commentator Stacey Dash made an appearance at the Oscars to deliver a short, tongue-in-cheek line that left many people scratching their heads. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Actress Stacey Dash announced Friday that she is dropping out of the race for California's 44th congressional district.


"I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live," Dash wrote in her withdrawal announcement on Twitter. "I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party."

Dash said she came to the decision after "much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family." She cited the "overall bitterness surrounding our political process," as well as the strain it would put on her family as her impetus for leaving the race.

RELATED: Dash to DC? 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash mulling Congressional run

"I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first," Dash wrote on Twitter.

The outspoken Republican and former Fox News commentator filed paperwork in February to run in California's 44th district, which includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro and north Long Beach. The communities in the district, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragan, have a history of mostly Democratic representation.

RELATED: Who is Stacey Dash and why did she take the Oscars stage?

Dash emerged as a controversial figure in 2016 when she said the #OscarsSoWhite boycott campaign was "ludicrous" and said there was no need for Black History Month.

She worked as a commentator on Fox News for about three years, and once was suspended for using an expletive on air when saying she thought President Barack Obama didn't care about terrorism.

Dash is best known for her role on "Clueless" -- the 1995 film and subsequent TV series of the same name.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicscelebritycampaigncongresscongressional raceLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash running for Congress
Dash to DC? 'Clueless' actress mulling Congressional run
POLITICS
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Congressman Swalwell discusses recent White House shake-ups
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Pulse nightclub gunman's widow to arrive in Bay Area
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
Meet Michael Finney at San Jose's Santana Row today
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after successful heart surgery
People head to lucky Milpitas lottery spot for chance at $521M jackpot
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows, movies
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
Show More
Man killed by gunfire with Texas officer identified
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
iPhone update lets you turn off battery slow-down setting
Oakland fire marshal who was witness in Ghost Ship Fire case resigns
Accountant pressed into action as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
More News
Top Video
Doctor hired by family says Stephon Clark shot 7 times from behind
WATCH LIVE: Pulse nightclub gunman's widow to arrive in Bay Area
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after successful heart surgery
Police investigate child sex abuse at 'swinging' parties' in Australia
More Video