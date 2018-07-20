PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Michael Cohen recorded Donald Trump talk about paying Playboy model

EMBED </>More Videos

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recorded the then-candidate discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model, who says she had an affair with Trump, sources confirmed to ABC News. (AP Photo Andrew Harnik / Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK --
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a possible payment to a former Playboy model who said she had an affair with him, a person familiar with an investigation into the attorney told The Associated Press on Friday.

The president's current personal lawyer confirmed the conversation and said it showed Trump did nothing wrong, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the recording.

RELATED: President Donald Trump invites Vladimir Putin to Washington for fall meeting

The FBI has the recording, which lawyer Michael Cohen made two months before Trump's 2016 election, according to the person who spoke to the AP. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing inquiry, said the payment was never made.

The FBI raided Cohen's office, home and hotel room in April amid an investigation into his business dealings, including any information on payments made in 2016 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. She says she had an affair with Trump in 2006. He denies it.

The Wall Street Journal revealed, days before the election, that the National Enquirer - run by Trump supporter David Pecker - had paid $150,000 to silence McDougal. At the time, Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks said, "We have no knowledge of any of this."

RELATED: TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover for 'Summit Crisis' story

The Washington Post, citing a person familiar with the recording, said Friday the recording captured Trump and Cohen discussing an effort the attorney planned to make to buy the rights to McDougal's story for roughly $150,000 from the Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Times the Republican president did discuss the payments to McDougal with Cohen on the less than two-minute-long recording, but that the payment was never made.

Giuliani says Trump told Cohen that if he did make a payment, to do it by check so it could be documented.

"Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance," Giuliani told the newspaper. "In the big scheme of things, it's powerful exculpatory evidence."

Giuliani and Cohen haven't immediately responded to messages from The Associated Press. Cohen lawyer Lanny Davis declined to comment to the Times.

McDougal's lawyer, Peter Stris, did not immediately respond to a message.

Cohen, a self-described fixer for Trump for more than a decade, said last year that he "would take a bullet" for Trump. But Cohen told an interviewer earlier this month that he now puts "family and country first" and won't let anyone paint him as "a villain of this story."

Hours before the Times published its story, Cohen met in New York Friday morning with the Rev. Al Sharpton, a frequent critic of Trump.

Cohen and Sharpton said in tweets they have known each other for 20 years. Cohen contacted the civil rights activist in recent weeks, longtime Sharpton spokeswoman Rachel Noerdlinger said.

She said the two revisited conversations they'd had over the years when Cohen was Sharpton's conduit to Trump during clashes over race issues and over Trump's years of questioning the authenticity of former President Barack Obama's birth certificate.

Cohen tweeted there's "no one better to talk to!" than Sharpton, who used his own Twitter account to advise readers: "Stay tuned."

Click here for more stories on President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpplayboyWashington DCNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Michael Cohen resigns from RNC committee post, sources say
Michael Cohen hires new lawyer in ongoing New York criminal probe
Special counsel remains interested in Cohen, grand jury witness says
As longtime keeper of Trump's secrets, Cohen could make 'dangerous' witness: Experts
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Appeals court: Order threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois
Spicer talks phone calls from Trump, press briefing do-overs and more at SF's Commonwealth Club
California vows to fight Trump plan to freeze fuel economy rules
Calif. joins lawsuit against 3-D printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
PG&E worker killed in Carr Fire, 7th death in massive wildfire
2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fairfield
At least 3 dead after 7.0 earthquake strikes Indonesia
Trump administration approves disaster declaration for Carr Fire
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Officials identify suspect wanted for MacArthur BART train assault
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
K-9 finds half a million in cash after Fresno County traffic stop
Show More
Student hospitalized after Richmond BART attack, family says
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
More News