JAMES COMEY

Fired FBI Director James Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'

EMBED </>More Videos

In his opening remarks today to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, former FBI Director James Comey accused President Trump's administration of working to "defame" him and the FBI, and telling "lies" to the American people.

WASHINGTON, DC --
Former FBI Director James Comey accused the Trump administration Thursday of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing, in dramatic testimony that exposed deep distrust between the president and the veteran lawman and threatened to undermine Donald Trump's presidency.

PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches


Comey disputed the Trump administration's justification for his firing, declaring the administration "defamed him and more importantly the FBI," as he opened his much anticipated first public telling of his relationship with Trump. Comey described discomfort about their one-on-one conversations, saying he decided he immediately needed to document the discussions in memos.

"I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it really important to document," Comey said. "I knew there might come a day when I might need a record of what happened not only to defend myself but to protect the FBI."

Comey made his comments as the packed hearing got underway, bringing Washington and parts of the country to a halt as all eyes were glued on televisions showing the hearing. He immediately dove into the heart of the fraught political controversy around his firing as he elaborated on written testimony delivered Wednesday. In that testimony he had already disclosed that Trump demanded his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the FBI probe into his campaign's Russia ties.

Comey also testified in his written testimony that Trump, in a strange private encounter near the grandfather clock in the Oval Office, pushed him to end his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Comey also confirmed Trump's claim that he had told him three times the president was not directly under investigation.

The Republican National Committee worked to lessen any damage from the hearing, trying to undermine Comey's credibility by pointing to a past instance where the FBI had had to clean up his testimony to Congress. And Trump himself was expected to dispute Comey's claims that he demanded loyalty and asked the FBI director to drop the investigation into Flynn, according to a person close to the president's legal team who demanded anonymity because of not being authorized to discuss legal strategy.

Trump has not yet publicly denied the specifics of Comey's accounts but has broadly challenged his credibility, tweeting last month Comey "better hope there are no 'tapes'" of the conversations.

But it was a Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who asked the question that many Republicans have raised in the weeks since Comey's firing as one media leak followed another revealing Comey's claims about Trump's inappropriate interactions with him.

Alluding to the Oval Office meeting where Comey says Trump asked him to pull back the Flynn probe, Feinstein asked: "Why didn't you stop and say, 'Mr. President, this is wrong,'?"

"That's a great question," Comey said. "Maybe if I were stronger I would have. I was so stunned by the conversation I just took it in."
Comey was also asked if he believed he was fired because of the bureau's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election as well as Russia's ties with Trump's campaign.

"Yes," Comey said. "Because I've seen the president say so."

Comey described his concerns that Trump was trying to create a "patronage" relationship with him at a dinner where Trump asked him if he wanted to keep his job.

"The statue of justice has a blindfold on because you're not supposed to be peeking out to see whether your patron is pleased or not with what you're doing," Comey said.

Senate intelligence committee Chairman Richard Burr is leading the committee's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election, which is proceeding even as a special counsel recently appointed by the Justice Department also investigates.

"We will establish the facts separate from rampant speculation and lay them out for the American people to make their own judgment," Burr said. "Only then will we be able to move forward and put this issue to rest."

ABC News' Jonathan Karl and Pierre Thomas contributed to this report.

Click here for more stories on Donald Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthe white houserussiaFBIPresident Donald Trumpinvestigationcongressjames comeyu.s. & worlddemocratsrepublicansWashington DCSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms
FULL TEXT: Former FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
10 questions James Comey is likely to face
JAMES COMEY
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
FULL VIDEO: Comey's opening remarks to Senate Intel Committee
LIVE BLOG: Former FBI chief James Comey testifies
Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms
More james comey
POLITICS
FULL VIDEO: Comey's opening remarks to Senate Intel Committee
LIVE BLOG: Former FBI chief James Comey testifies
Happy Birthday, Barbara Bush: A treasured love story
Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms
More Politics
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
LIVE BLOG: Former FBI chief James Comey testifies
FULL VIDEO: Comey's opening remarks to Senate Intel Committee
Key players in James Comey's testimony
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Phil Collins hospitalized after gashing head in hotel room fall
Show More
Durant's dagger 3 lifts Warriors over Cavs 118-113 in Game 3
Officials: Fremont student stuck 14 kids with needle
Bay Area artist paints Warriors stars on unique canvas hats
High-tech basketball could help you handle like the pros
Trial ends for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
More News
Top Video
FULL VIDEO: Comey's opening remarks to Senate Intel Committee
Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms
Officials: Fremont student stuck 14 kids with needle
SF man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme
More Video