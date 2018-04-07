GUN SAFETY

'I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords': U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman draws gun at constituent meeting

EMBED </>More Videos

A South Carolina congressman pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents Friday to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

ROCK HILL, S.C. --
A South Carolina congressman pulled out his own loaded handgun during a meeting with constituents Friday to make a point that guns are dangerous only in the hands of criminals.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman placed the .38-caliber gun on a table during the "coffee with constituents" meeting at a Rock Hill restaurant, local news outlets reported.

"I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords," Norman said, referring to the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot outside a grocery store during a constituent gathering in 2011.

Giffords' husband, retired NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, said in a statement that Norman is "no Gabby Giffords" and noted that his wife has dedicated her life to ending gun violence.

Norman said he'll display his gun at future constituent meetings.

He took to Facebook on Saturday saying he wanted to set the record straight, explaining that he 'safely placed my gun on the table, pointed away from people, and made the point: 'Guns don't shoot people. People use guns to shoot people. I am tired of blame being placed on the police, NRA, and guns themselves.'"


According to Norman, nobody at the meeting said they felt threatened and he didn't believe he broke any laws.

The incident began when a representative from the gun safety advocacy group Moms Demand Action disagreed with Norman on a policy issue, he wrote.

"Since our meeting on Friday, it has become clear that Mothers Demand Action is a group with a radical agenda, funded by out-of-state groups, and hell-bent on repealing the Second Amendment and banning guns," Norman said.

School teacher Lori Carter of Charlotte, North Carolina, said she thought the move was contradictory because Norman didn't know if someone there had mental health issues.

"What was to prevent me from leaning across the table to take that gun?" she asked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun safetygun controlu.s. & worldgabby giffordsgun violenceSouth Carolina
GUN SAFETY
Bay Area school administrators take active shooter safety course
Proposal to require workplace violence training statewide
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
More gun safety
POLITICS
Governor Brown hedges on sending troops to border
CA Governor Jerry Brown celebrates 80th birthday
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
US punishes Russian oligarchs, government officials with sanctions
More Politics
Top Stories
3 stabbed at Coliseum BART in Oakland
Fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower
Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding
AccuWeather forecast: Storm clouds parting
Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area
PG&E crews restore power to 10,800 customers in SF
Canada police say 14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes
Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' armor sells for $96K at auction
Show More
Mom upset daughter issued decades-old book Blake Shelton once used
Livermore carjacking suspect caught after police chase
Person killed on Caltrain tracks in Palo Alto
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Pilot killed in Petaluma plane crash during storm idenfitied
More News