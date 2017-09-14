Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro speaks at UC Berkeley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2417125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ben Shapiro is set to speak at the UC Berkeley campus on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

Ben Shapiro's Speech took place at Zellerbach Hall. There were no issues inside during his event.Those with opposing views were there, but stayed a few yards away at Sproul Hall.Once the event ended attendees were forced in the opposing direction, toward the other side of campus.People seemed very happy with their time spent with Ben Shapiro, who took the stage around 7:15 p.m.He and others mentioned that more than 3,000 people wanted to attend and tried to get tickets and though Zellerbach has a capacity of 2,000, only 1,000 were allowed in -- due to safety concerns according to university administrators.Still, Shapiro and others who attended had the same message, that their views, though conservative and the minority in the area should still be heard.