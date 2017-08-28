PROTEST

Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations

Sunday's so-called "anti-Marxist" rally in Berkeley was officially canceled, but that didn't stop thousands of protesters on both sides from showing up. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Sunday's so-called "anti-Marxist" rally in Berkeley was officially canceled, but that didn't stop thousands of protesters on both sides from showing up.

VIDEO: Liberal shields young Trump fan during Berkeley protest
I-Team reporter Dan Noyes was in the thick of the Berkeley demonstrations on Sunday and he says there was one moment he won't forget -- when someone from the left stood up for a Trump supporter in trouble.



Counter protesters called this weekend a success, saying they won a victory against the forces of white supremacy. They will hold a news conference at Berkeley City Hall at 8:30 a.m.

Fights did break out as members from the right and left faced off in Berkeley's Civic Center Park. Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson showed up at the park but was pepper-sprayed by Antifa members. One man who showed up for what was supposed to be an anti-Marxist rally says he is tired of being labeled

PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies and demonstrations
Rallies and demonstrations took place in the Bay Area this weekend. Here's a look at photos from events around the region.



"We keep getting called white supremacists. I'm Latino. The lady throwing this event is a transwoman and they're still trying to portray her as a white supremacist. It doesn't make any sense," said Johnny Benitez, demonstrator.

Overall police say the level of violence was nowhere near what they've seen in the past, they made 13 arrests, six people were hurt and two were sent to the hospital.

VIDEO: ABC7 News' Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
ABC7 News' Dan Noyes talked one-on-one with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley during protests near the Cal campus.



The groups holding the press conference this morning say they were grateful for the help from masked Antifa members.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
