Counter protesters claim victory in Berkeley demonstrations

Sunday's so-called "anti-Marxist" rally in Berkeley was officially canceled, but that didn't stop thousands of protesters on both sides from showing up.Counter protesters called this weekend a success, saying they won a victory against the forces of white supremacy. They will hold a news conference at Berkeley City Hall at 8:30 a.m.Fights did break out as members from the right and left faced off in Berkeley's Civic Center Park. Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson showed up at the park but was pepper-sprayed by Antifa members. One man who showed up for what was supposed to be an anti-Marxist rally says he is tired of being labeled"We keep getting called white supremacists. I'm Latino. The lady throwing this event is a transwoman and they're still trying to portray her as a white supremacist. It doesn't make any sense," said Johnny Benitez, demonstrator.Overall police say the level of violence was nowhere near what they've seen in the past, they made 13 arrests, six people were hurt and two were sent to the hospital.The groups holding the press conference this morning say they were grateful for the help from masked Antifa members.