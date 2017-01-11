DONALD TRUMP

Defiant Donald Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'

President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he talks to reporters after meeting with Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK --
Defiant and unyielding, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday adamantly denied reports that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him, calling it a "tremendous blot" on the record of the intelligence community if it had released such material.

The incoming president, in his first news conference since late July, firmly pushed back on the media reports and chided news organizations for publishing the material late Tuesday night. His extraordinary defense, coming just nine days before Trump's inauguration, dominated a highly anticipated press conference in which the future president also announced a new Cabinet member and his plans to disentangle himself from his sprawling global business empire.
PHOTOS: Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration


"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," he said, a reference to a classified briefing he received from intelligence leaders. "It's all fake news, it's phony stuff, it didn't happen," Trump said. "It was gotten by opponents of ours."

Asked about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump called it "an asset, not a liability" and an improvement over what he called America's current "horrible relationship with Russia."

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks, that's called an asset not a liability. I don't know if I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin - I hope I do - but there's a good chance I won't."

RELATED: Trump battles Streep as cabinet picks prepare for grilling

Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer denounced the reports about Russia's influence on Trump and the incoming president said the report never should have been released. He thanked some news organizations for showing restraint.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that intelligence officials had informed Trump last week about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

RELATED: President Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address

Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community's findings last week, the official said.

Media outlets reported on the document late Tuesday and Trump denounced it on Twitter before his news conference as "fake news," suggesting he was being persecuted for defeating other GOP presidential hopefuls and Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.

The dossier contains unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump among other suggestions attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.

Pence said the decision by some media to publish the reports could "only be attributed to media bias" and an attempt to "demean" Trump.

Only days from his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Trump announced that he would nominate David Shulkin to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, elevating him from his current role as VA undersecretary.

Trump also announced his plans for the future of the Trump Organization, bringing to the podium attorney Sheri Dillon of Morgan Lewis, who worked with the Trump Organization on the arrangement.

Dillon said the Trump Organization would continue to pursue deals in the U.S., though Trump will relinquish control of the company to his sons and an executive, put his business assets in a trust and take other steps to isolate himself from his business. She said Trump "should not be expected to destroy the company he built."

The move appears to contradict a previous pledge by the president-elect. In a tweet last month, Trump vowed to do "no new deals" while in office.

The lawyer who advised Trump also said that the Trump Organization will appoint an ethics adviser to its management team who must approve deals that could raise concerns about conflicts.

Click here for more stories on President-elect Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumprussiatrump inaugurationbarack obamau.s. & worldthe white house
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DONALD TRUMP
Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration
Dana White calls Meryl Streep 'uppity 80-year-old lady' over MMA comment
Trump battles Streep as cabinet picks prepare for grilling
Meryl Streep at Golden Globes: Trump campaign incident 'broke my heart'
More donald trump
POLITICS
President Obama says goodbye to nation in farewell address
President Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address
Medical students hold demonstrations over Affordable Care Act
AIDS activist to be sworn in to lead San Francisco's District 8
More Politics
Top Stories
Dozens rescued from flooding in Hollister area
Russian River residents move to high ground
President Obama tears up when thanking First Lady in farewell address
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Landslide traps Fairfax family in home
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
Weather forecast for Wednesday afternoon
Show More
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Mandatory evacuation ordered for San Anselmo
Entire lane slides off Santa Cruz mountain due to storm
Obama's Farewell Speech as Prepared for Delivery
Heritage oak tree crashes through Danville home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Homes, cars near Russian River flooded
PHOTOS: ABC7 viewers share 'Tunnel Tree' memories
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
More Photos