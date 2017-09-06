Democratic leaders call for House, Senate to vote on Dream Act

Democratic leaders are working to convince Congress to bring the Dream Act to a vote. This comes as many DACA recipients are calling the Trump administration's actions a nightmare.House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi held a news conference in Washington Wednesday morning to demand that Congress protect DACA recipients.In San Francisco, a protest formed Tuesday in response to the president's decision to phase out protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. They are known as Dreamers, and there were many of them in the crowd that marched from the Federal Building to San Francisco City Hall.Many Dreamers said they would rather stay in the U.S. and be on the run than return to a country they don't know.Democratic leaders are calling on Republicans to bring the Dream Act to the House and Senate floors for a vote. The Dream Act would give those immigrants who came here as children legal status.