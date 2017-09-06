IMMIGRATION

Democratic leaders call for House, Senate to vote on Dream Act

EMBED </>More Videos

Democratic leaders are hoping to convince Congress to bring the Dream Act to a vote. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

By
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Democratic leaders are working to convince Congress to bring the Dream Act to a vote. This comes as many DACA recipients are calling the Trump administration's actions a nightmare.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi held a news conference in Washington Wednesday morning to demand that Congress protect DACA recipients.

VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants

In San Francisco, a protest formed Tuesday in response to the president's decision to phase out protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. They are known as Dreamers, and there were many of them in the crowd that marched from the Federal Building to San Francisco City Hall.

Many Dreamers said they would rather stay in the U.S. and be on the run than return to a country they don't know.

RELATED: What you need to know about DACA

Democratic leaders are calling on Republicans to bring the Dream Act to the House and Senate floors for a vote. The Dream Act would give those immigrants who came here as children legal status.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticsdeportationimmigrationPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpu.s. & worldmexicoimmigration reformnancy pelosicharles schumerdemocratsrepublicansWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SF protesters, officials stand up for DACA after Trump's decision to end it
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
VIDEO: DACA recipient says 'I'm not going anywhere'
VIDEO: Trump rescinding DACA program protecting young immigrants
San Francisco officials plan to fight for Dreamers, DACA
Protesters hold rally in Berkeley to oppose Trump's plan to end DACA
VIDEO: Deported Oakland family arrives in Mexico
Family separated as Oakland couple deported from United States
ICE denies stay for Oakland nurse; couple to be deported Wednesday
Healthcare workers rally around Oakland nurse facing deportation
IMMIGRATION
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
Rally held at Cal for DACA students
TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA
SF protesters, officials stand up for DACA after Trump's decision to end it
More immigration
POLITICS
Southern California freeway to be named for Obama
San Francisco voters to decide fate of flavored tobacco ban
Rally held at Cal for DACA students
TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trump's decision to end DACA
More Politics
Top Stories
San Jose police investigate homicide, no arrests made
SJ updates disaster plan as hurricanes unfold in Texas, Florida
Tiger killed after running loose in Georgia neighborhood
Rev. Amos Brown to celebrate 40 years at SF's Third Baptist Church
Southern California freeway to be named for Obama
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
VIDEO: Armed robbery at Bay Area Target caught on camera
The faces of those we lost during Harvey
Show More
Body of baby found after being snatched by floodwaters
Rally held at Cal for DACA students
San Francisco fitness club members seek answers after abrupt shutdown
Consumer Reports: Meaning behind 'No Antibiotics' may be surprising
New type of security camera could be coming to your neighborhood
More News
Top Video
Southern California freeway to be named for Obama
Thousands protest the end of DACA in San Francisco
SJ updates disaster plan as hurricanes unfold in Texas, Florida
The faces of those we lost during Harvey
More Video