Demonstrators gather during Milo Yiannopoulos speech in Berkeley -- WATCH LIVE

Milo Yiannopoulos is seen in a Facebook video post on Wednesday February 1, 2017. (Milo Yiannopoulos/Facebook)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Milo Yiannopoulos announced on Facebook Sunday that he will be speaking at noon outside Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus.

WATCH LIVE: Demonstrators gather at Berkeley's Sproul Plaza for Milo Yiannapoulos speech

There is heavy police presence in the area where a crowd of at least 200 people have gathered.


Crews have put a large barrier in place on Bancroft, and have shut down the street at this time.

Yiannopoulos said he was blindsided when the student group, "The Berkeley Patriot" pulled its sponsorship, and added that he plans to speak with or without their cooperation.

Officials have metal detectors in place for anyone looking to enter Sproul Plaza.
With all of the protests that take place across the Bay Area, SF public defenders are reminding residents of their legal rights if they're arrested.


On Saturday, demonstrators held an anti-hate rally in Berkeley as student organizers of "Free Speech Week" decided to cancel their event.
The University of California Berkeley just released a statement saying that "Free Speech Week" has been called off by the Berkeley Patriot organization. Milo Yiannopoulos also announced that he will be canceling his press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

