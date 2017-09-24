Demonstrators gather during Milo Yiannopoulos speech in Berkeley -- WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE: Demonstrators gather at Berkeley's Sproul Plaza for Milo Yiannapoulos speech
There is heavy police presence in the area where a crowd of at least 200 people have gathered.
#MiloYiannopoulos says he will appear at @UCBerkeley to speak at noon. We will wait and see. pic.twitter.com/sWcvPuzDQ1— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
Crews have put a large barrier in place on Bancroft, and have shut down the street at this time.
Yiannopoulos said he was blindsided when the student group, "The Berkeley Patriot" pulled its sponsorship, and added that he plans to speak with or without their cooperation.
Officials have metal detectors in place for anyone looking to enter Sproul Plaza.
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
On Saturday, demonstrators held an anti-hate rally in Berkeley as student organizers of "Free Speech Week" decided to cancel their event.
VIDEO: 'Free Speech Week' canceled at Cal
A long and slow moving line to enter Sproul Plaza where #MiloYiannopoulos says he will talk. pic.twitter.com/F1AcfHSEaU— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
People in line to enter Sproul Plaza, no one has gone through yet. Again- this is the list of things NOT allowed inside pic.twitter.com/xxbkxqbcPG— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
Police separating the protest and support groups at @UCBerkeley. #MiloYiannopoulos says he will speak at noon. pic.twitter.com/Opu7DQjLoE— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
The crowd outside Sproul Plaza and the security measures for those who chose to go inside. pic.twitter.com/Dz6wqiWokb— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
Bancroft now shut down to through traffic, large concrete barrier just put into place. pic.twitter.com/Ey3uXulNoo— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
Protestors and supporters of #MiloYiannopoulos now number in the hundreds. Strong PD presence standing by. Some in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/Hif4gwO8rP— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
Protestors confronting Berkeley police and blocking traffic on Bancroft. pic.twitter.com/AeEMDZPHGf— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
#MiloYiannopoulos Protestors taking a knee in solidarity with @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/JPTrbzizoz— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017
Metal detector for anyone who is going to enter Sproul Plaza for planned #MiloYiannopoulos appearance at noon pic.twitter.com/Pg3FV0fwQv— Tiffany Wilson (@TWilsonTV) September 24, 2017