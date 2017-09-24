Demonstrators gather during Milo Yiannopoulos speech in Berkeley -- WATCH LIVE

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2447299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The University of California Berkeley just released a statement saying that "Free Speech Week" has been called off by the Berkeley Patriot organization. Milo Yiannopoulos also announced that he will be canceling his press conference scheduled for 2 p.m.