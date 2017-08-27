PROTEST

Hundreds of demonstrators marching in Berkeley -- WATCH LIVE

Berkeley police have extra officers on duty for a free speech rally planned at Civic Center Park. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
WATCH LIVE: Demonstrators marching from Cal campus to anti-Marxist rally site



Hundreds of demonstrators are marching from UC Berkeley to an anti-Marxism rally at Civic Center Park.

In April at Civic Center Park, demonstrators clashed over President Trump back in April.

There is heavy police presence in the area and lots of orange barricades. There are a number of scenarios that police are preparing for including possible violence. Even though the organizer of the event, Amber Cummings, has canceled it, says she will come to the rally alone. On Facebook last night, she requested a police escort to and from her car because she's worried about her safety. Police say they will try to accommodate her, but may have their hands full.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned in Berkeley

Authorities say they have a plan to keep the peace.

"We have instituted the barricades here that you see around the park for one reason, for safety reasons. Some of the other things we have a larger number of officers that are present here. We have Alameda County sheriffs, Oakland police coming in. We have a lot of mutual aids lined up in case things go bad," said Jennifer Coats, Berkeley police spokesperson.

If you're coming to the rally today, there will be a bag screening and a number of items have been banned, basically anything that can be used as a weapon.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
