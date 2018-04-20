PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Democratic Party sues Russia, Trump campaign and Wikileaks over 2016 election

In this Sept. 25, 2015, file photo, Republican presidential candidate, businessman Donald Trump, speaks during the Values Voter Summit in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON --
The Democratic National Committee has sued President Donald Trump's campaign, his son, his son-in-law, the Russian Federation and WikiLeaks, saying they conspired to help Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

The DNC filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Manhattan. It seeks unspecified damages and an order to prevent further interference with DNC computer systems.

The lawsuit says Trump and his associates had relationships with Russia that enabled creation of a Trump-Russia conspiracy.

The DNC says Russia "mounted a brazen attack on American democracy" beginning with a cyberattack on its computers.

It said the hack penetrated DNC computers and phone systems and extracted tens of thousands of documents and emails.

Trump has said repeatedly there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Click here for more stories on President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumphillary clintonrussiavladimir putinu.s. & worldscandalthe white house2016 electionWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Pres. Trump lashes out at Gov. Brown on border security
CA to deploy 400 National Guard troops, including some to US-Mexico border
SJ files lawsuit against Trump administration challenging census question
Supreme Court: Law that makes deporting immigrants easier for crimes is too vague
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
National School Walkout taking place on Columbine anniversary
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Professor cancels appearance after Twitter bash of Bush family
Pres. Trump lashes out at Gov. Brown on border security
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
National School Walkout taking place on Columbine anniversary
MAP: Where is weed legal?
3 suspects in custody after 10 hour standoff in San Jose
Fatal motorcycle accident blocks all SB Hwy 242 lanes in Concord
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Wells Fargo fined $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Show More
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
Student shoots another in ankle at Florida school
A guide to student walkouts
SJSU students propose homeless encampment on campus
More News