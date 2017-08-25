PROTEST

Dog walkers plan 'poop protest' at Crissy Field in San Francisco

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Dog walkers are planning to protest a politically conservative free-speech rally by leaving pup poop at San Francisco's Crissy Field.

FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for San Francisco, Berkeley

A Facebook page encourages protesters to let their dogs loose Friday and Saturday morning at the park near the Golden Gate Bridge and not pick up after them.

The page assures dog owners that they can come together Sunday to clean up the field of feces and "hug each other."

VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning rod rally in SF

Portland, Oregon-based Patriot Prayer has a permit to host a 2 p.m. "freedom rally" Saturday at Crissy Field, despite the vociferous objections of San Francisco's Mayor Ed Lee and other Democratic leaders who say the group invites hate.

VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson says that his group doesn't harbor racist views and that hate groups are not welcome.

Click here for more information on the transit closures and alterations for this weekend.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpprotestrallyPresident Donald Trumpracismwhite supremacistsdogpresidioSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Businesses don't want to take chances staying open for San Francisco rally
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
PROTEST
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
Berkeley Police Chief tells public to avoid Sunday rally
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
More protest
POLITICS
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
Berkeley 'Anti-Marxist Free Speech' rally permit denied
Details to be released on Trump's proposed transgender ban in military
More Politics
Top Stories
Texas prepares as Hurricane Harvey strengthens
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
Free rides offered on SMART trains for opening day
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
Hurricane to bring 'large-scale' damage; FEMA chief 'afraid' residents won't leave
NASA releases footage of Harvey from space
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Show More
Mom finds 18 baby rattlesnakes in children's playhouse
17 things teachers wish they could tell parents
Driver dangles noose from truck in San Leandro
Texas braces for 'catastrophic flooding' as Hurricane Harvey starts lashing coast
Videos show high school cheerleaders forced into splits
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
PHOTOS: 'American Idol' hopefuls sing their hearts out at Oakland auditions
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
More Photos