Donald Trump's news conference prompts strong reaction in San Francisco
President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference since he won the election prompted strong reaction on Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference since he won the election prompted strong reaction on Wednesday.

There was reaction to several points, including Trump calling CNN "fake news" and refusing to answer its reporter's questions.

There was also reaction over Trump slamming U.S. intelligence for leaked unsubstantiated reports that Russia may have blackmail material on him.

ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze asked people in San Francisco what they thought about the news conference. Watch their reaction in the player above.

