Tammy Duckworth becomes first US senator to give birth while in office

Tammy Duckworth gave her victory speech Nov. 8, 2016 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth delivered her second daughter Monday, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.

Duckworth's daughter is named Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.

"Bryan, Abigail and I couldn't be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we're deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us. His help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us," the senator said in a statement.

The baby was named in honor of her father's great aunt, Pearl Bowlsbey Johnson, who was an Army officer and nurse who served during World War II, according to the statement.

Duckworth's older daughter Abigail was born in 2014 when Duckworth was in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We're also so grateful for the love and support of our friends and family, as well as our wonderful medical teams for everything they've done to help us in our decades-long journey to complete our family," she said.

Duckworth said her experiences as a working mother give her an "important and underrepresented perspective" in Congress and motivate her to advocate for working families.

"Parenthood isn't just a women's issue, it's an economic issue and one that affects all parents-men and women alike," she said. "As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I'm hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and my children only make me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere."
