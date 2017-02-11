POLITICS

Dueling rallies in Redwood City debate Planned Parenthood funding

Dueling rallies were held in Redwood City Saturday over abortion rights. (KGO-TV)

by Lonnie Rivera
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. --
Dueling rallies were held in Redwood City Saturday over abortion rights.

Both sides of the decades-old debate voiced their opinions about Planned Parenthood.

"We want the abortion part of Planned Parenthood to be defunded so that taxpayer money isn't going to something that a lot of taxpayers don't believe in," demonstrator Stephen Vivien told ABC7 News.

But across the street, a counter protest with abortion rights supporters drew a larger crowd. "A lot of people are down, and feel like the world they thought they lived in has ceased to exist, and the only thing left that works is action," demonstrator Christine Case-Lo said.
