East Bay congressmen tries to calm constituents' fears of North Korea threat

People packed the Concord High School gym as congressman Mark Desaulnier tried to calm constituents following nuclear threats from North Korea.

by Katie Utehs
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
People packed the Concord High School gym as congressman Mark Desaulnier tried to calm constituents following nuclear threats from North Korea.

"It's frightening," said Concord resident Anne Osterling. "We're just trying to get by and we have to worry about nuclear warfare. It's scary."

"I don't think we're about to go to nuclear war," said Desaulnier. "I would hope that even a regime as unstable as North Korea would realize the folly of that."

Some say President Trump's 'fire and fury' comments inflame the situation.

