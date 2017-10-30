Ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate indicted in probe

WASHINGTON (KGO) --Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, and his longtime business associate Rick Gates have been indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 charges including conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to launder money.
The indictment contains the following 12 counts: conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.
The case was unsealed on Monday after Manafort and Gates were permitted to surrender themselves to federal authorities.
These are the first charges in the special counsel's five-month investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.
Manafort emerged as a key figure in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation for his 2014 consulting work done on behalf of the Ukrainian government. The FBI had executed a search warrant at Manafort's Virginia home at the end of July.
Mueller was appointed special counsel in May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
CNN first reported last week that a federal grand jury in Washington had approved the charge brought by Mueller's team.
