POLITICS

Father of Navy SEAL Killed in Yemen calls for investigation

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.

WASHINGTON --
The father of a Navy SEAL killed during a raid in Yemen is demanding an investigation into its planning and criticized the Trump administration for its timing.

Bill Owens told The Miami Herald, in a story published Sunday, that he refused to meet with President Donald Trump when both came to Dover Air Force Base to receive the casket carrying his son, William "Ryan" Owens. The younger Owens was the lone U.S. fatality in the Jan. 27 raid on a suspected al-Qaida compound.
RELATED: Trump tries to move past controversies, into legislating

The elder Owens said the family requested a private ceremony and questioned why the president approved the raid a week after taking office.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday she believes the president would support an investigation of the raid.

Sanders said, "The mission has a lot of different critics, but it did yield a substantial amount of very important intel and resources that helped save American lives and other lives."

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos and video on President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpnavyyemenraidsoldier killed
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
POLITICS
Pres. Trump says he won't attend Correspondents' dinner
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Hillary Clinton releases video message to rally Democrats
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
More Politics
Top Stories
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
LIVE BLOG: 2017 Oscars fashion, winners and more!
Judge Joe Wapner who presided over 'The People's Court' dies at 97
Oscars 2017: What to expect on Hollywood's biggest night of the year
Stars bring social causes to Oscars red carpet
Show More
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
President Trump's pick for Navy Secretary withdraws from running
Bay Area Oscar nominees hoping to bring home gold
Recovery continues for many in devastating San Jose flooding
ABC7's Kristen Sze is live in Los Angeles for the Oscars
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos