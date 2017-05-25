POLITICS

Federal appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban

President Donald Trump talks as he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Brussels, Thursday, May 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

WASHINGTON --
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that blocked the travel ban. It's the first appeals court to rule on the revised travel ban. Trump rewrote the ban after several legal defeats. His administration will likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeals court decision blocks the administration from suspending new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

A federal judge in Hawaii has also halted that provision and the freeze on the U.S. refugee program. Trump's administration is fighting that decision in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Click here for more stories about President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumptravelmuslimsu.s. & worldterror threatterrorismWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Montana GOP candidate allegedly body slams Guardian reporter
Governor Brown get Oroville Dan, Caltrain funding from Trump
Trump tests waters for achieving Middle East peace
Michael Flynn to invoke Fifth Amendment in collusion investigation
More Politics
Top Stories
Zuckerberg to give Harvard graduation speech --WATCH LIVE AT 12:30PM
Vegetation fire burns near East Milpitas neighborhood
Body found at Bernal Heights Park in SF
Police chief: Manchester searches turn up valuable info
Queen visits Manchester bombing victims
US airstrike in Mosul caused explosion, killed more than 100 Iraqis
Big Sur landslide will take months to repair
Show More
Couple who tried to conceive for 17 years welcomes sextuplets
Sexual battery reported on BART train in East Bay
Woman jumps on hood as carjacker tries to drive off
Trump blasts NATO allies for not paying fair share
8 arrests in bombing investigation are 'significant,' UK police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
More Photos