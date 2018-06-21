POLITICS

First Lady Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during her border visit

First Lady Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during her visit to Texas. (AP PHOTO) (KTRK)

MCALLEN, Texas --
First lady Melania Trump boarded a flight to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents wearing a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?"

RELATED: First Lady visits immigrant children at Texas-Mexico border

The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.

When asked what message the first lady's jacket intended to send, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message."



Mrs. Trump wore a different pale yellow jacket when the plane landed in McAllen, Texas, for a visit to the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, which houses 55 migrant children.

The youthful jacket sharply contrasts with the first lady's typically bold, foreign-flavored wardrobe. In public appearances, the first lady has worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, Del Pozo, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy and Valentino, often with daringly high Christian Louboutin heels.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
