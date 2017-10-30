PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort surrenders to federal authorities

President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manafort's longtime business associate Rick Gates are expected to surrender to authorities today.

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has surrendered to federal authorities in Washington.

A longtime business associate, Rick Gates, is also expected surrender, sources with direct knowledge told ABC News.

The charges include conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Possible indictment in Mueller investigation. ABC News report during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on October 30, 2017.



Manafort and Gates would be the first charges in the special counsel's five-month investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Manafort emerged as a key figure in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation for his 2014 consulting work done on behalf of the Ukrainian government. The FBI had executed a search warrant at Manafort's Virginia home at the end of July.

Mueller was appointed special counsel in May by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
CNN first reported last week that a federal grand jury in Washington had approved the charge brought by Mueller's team.

