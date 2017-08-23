PROTEST

FULL LIST: Counter demonstrations planned against right-wing Crissy Field rally

FILE -- Crissy Field, San Francisco (KGO-TV)

Several demonstrations will take place to push back against a right-wing "Patriot Prayer" rally planned at Crissy Field for this Saturday.

Here are some of the counter planned counter demonstrations. Check their individual websites for updates:

"LovedUp" Mobile Dance Counter Rally - Sat. 8/26 at Civic Center. 1- 5 p.m.

San Francisco Peacefully Unites Against White Nationalists - Sat. 8/26 at Civic Center. 2-5 p.m.

Come Together - Juanita More's Official Art Event For Equality - Sat. 8/26 at Harvey Milk Plaza in Castro, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Resist Counter Protest - Sat. 8/26 at Crissy Field at 1 p.m.
Flowers against Facism - Sat. 8/26 at Crissy Field at 1 p.m.

Bay Resistance Brigade Paddle Out - Sat. 8/26 at 1 p.m. off of Crissy Field

Calling All Clowns - Sat. 8/26 at 2 p.m. at Crissy Field

Post-Rally Eliminate the Hate: Trash Removal/Community Gathering - Sat. 8/26 at 5:30 pm at Crissy Field.

There are also counter protests planned in the East Bay over the weekend:

Bay Area Rally Against Hate - Sun. 8/27 at Crescent Lawn at UC Berkeley. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Empathy Pop Up - Sat. 8/26 through Sun. 8/27 at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley. sat. 10 p.m. to Sun. 5 p.m.

Resist Racist Violence & Hate in Berkeley - Sun. 8/27 at Ohlone Park in Berkeley. 11 a.m. to noon.
