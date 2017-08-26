PROTEST

FULL VIDEO: 'Patriot Prayer' leaders talk politics, protest in Pacifica

The group's founder, Joey Gibson, held a press conference in a previously undisclosed wooded location in Pacifica with several members of the organization to voice their concerns on politics, bringing the country together, and President Trump. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Protests erupted in San Francisco Saturday after the right-wing group Patriot Prayer announced a rally at Crissy Field, which ultimately never happened due to safety concerns.

RELATED: Protesters take streets of San Francisco in response to Patriot Prayer visiting Bay Area

The group's founder, Joey Gibson, held a press conference in a previously undisclosed wooded location in Pacifica with several members of the organization to voice their concerns on politics, bringing the country together, and President Trump.

