Government officials say 21 states targeted by hackers during 2016 presidential election

The federal government is telling election officials in 21 states that hackers targeted their systems last year, although in most cases the systems were not breached.

WASHINGTON, DC --
The federal government is telling election officials in 21 states that hackers targeted their systems last year, although in most cases the systems were not breached.

States that told The Associated Press they had been targeted include Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. In most cases, they had not known until notified Friday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security officials tell the AP that in September hackers believed to be Russian agents targeted voter registration systems in more than 20 states.

The disclosure to the states comes as a special counsel probes whether there was any coordination during the 2016 presidential campaign between Russia and associates of Donald Trump.

Trump won the election and calls the Russia story a hoax.

