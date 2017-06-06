CLIMATE CHANGE

Calif. Governor Jerry Brown says U.S. will stay in climate fight

California Governor Jerry Brown reiterated his disappointment today over President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. (KGO-TV)

BEIJING (KGO) --
California Governor Jerry Brown reiterated his disappointment today over President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

The governor made the comments at a clean energy conference in Beijing. Brown says the president's decision will prove temporary because of the urgency of the issue and says science will eventually bring the U.S. back to the forefront of fighting climate change.

RELATED: Pro-Trump rally held in support of withdraw from Paris climate agreement

"We face not just technical barriers; we face political barriers. There are still some in powerful places who are resisting reality, who are resisting the obvious science that we know governs our lives," said Brown.

Brown signed agreements with China and two of its provinces to fight climate change together. He also reiterated the need for U.S. states to step up and take the lead on the issue.

