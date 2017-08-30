SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --This morning, the California Highway Patrol and Golden Gate Bridge officials are monitoring a threat by a conservative group to block traffic into San Francisco.
An anti-communist Facebook group is calling on supporters to march to the bridge around 9 a.m. The group claims it will not let traffic into the city, until the city agrees to classify the anti-fascist group, Antifa, as a terrorist organization.
The bridge district says no one has applied for a permit.
It's unclear if anyone will show up. ABC7 News checked the group's Facebook page early this morning and no one is listed as interested or going to attend.
