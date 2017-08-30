PROTEST

Anti-Marxist group threatening to block Golden Gate Bridge this morning

This undated image shows traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge from the Marin, Calif. side. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
This morning, the California Highway Patrol and Golden Gate Bridge officials are monitoring a threat by a conservative group to block traffic into San Francisco.

An anti-communist Facebook group is calling on supporters to march to the bridge around 9 a.m. The group claims it will not let traffic into the city, until the city agrees to classify the anti-fascist group, Antifa, as a terrorist organization.

RELATED: What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of terms in extremist language

The bridge district says no one has applied for a permit.

It's unclear if anyone will show up. ABC7 News checked the group's Facebook page early this morning and no one is listed as interested or going to attend.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpprotestrallyPresident Donald Trumpgolden gate bridgefreedom of speechSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
What is the 'alt-right'? Definitions of extremist language
Anti-hate protesters declare victory over right-wing, 'Patriot Prayer' group.
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Alt-right protests to be held in Bay Area following violence in Charlottesville
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
PROTEST
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
Report: Mayor wants Cal to cancel Free Speech Week
SF may charge feds for protest costs
Activist groups critical of media's coverage of Berkeley protests
More protest
POLITICS
Bay Area officials, immigrants stand strong behind DACA
Anti-Marxist group plans to block Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning
CA ballot measure seeks to legalize 'shrooms'
Trump: 'All options are on the table' after NK missile test
More Politics
Top Stories
7 Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Tropical Storm Harvey makes 2nd landfall, now in Louisiana
Texas attorney general warns of price gouging in aftermath of Harvey
East Bay charity helping make room for Hurricane Harvey pets
Help support Hurricane Harvey victims with Disney and ABC
Extended coverage of historic Houston flooding - WATCH LIVE
Family seeks answers in mysterious death of South Bay woman
Missing San Leandro elderly man found safe
Show More
Houston grandparents call local Chick-fil-A for help
CA ballot measure seeks to legalize 'shrooms'
Bay Area officials, immigrants stand strong behind DACA
Consumer Reports: How to prevent pet poisonings
Soon-to-be bride forced to evacuate Texas home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
PHOTOS: Bay Area total solar eclipse 2017
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More Photos