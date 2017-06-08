POLITICS

George and Barbara Bush: A love story

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Thursday. Her husband, the nation's 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday this month.
George H.W. Bush turns 93 on June 12.

They are the longest-married couple in presidential history and if you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The former president and first lady celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in January. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George H.W. Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before he was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.
If you're viewing on our news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

They have six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever

Congratulations to the former president and first lady on 72 years of marriage and a lifetime of accomplishments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushmarriagerelationshipsgood newsfeel good
Load Comments
POLITICS
James Comey testifies about President Trump -- WATCH LIVE
Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation
Congressman invites UK PM to Silicon Valley over social media fears
More Politics
Top Stories
James Comey testifies about President Trump -- WATCH LIVE
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
Durant's dagger 3 lifts Warriors over Cavs 118-113 in Game 3
Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms
Officials: Fremont student stuck 14 kids with needle
Bay Area artist paints Warriors stars on unique canvas hats
High-tech basketball could help you handle like the pros
Show More
Trial ends for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
VIDEOS: Warriors discuss Game 3 win on ABC7's 'After the Game'
Child's death in Texas serves as warning about 'dry drowning'
FBI, police hold weapons of mass destruction drills
Fugitive Va. sex offender arrested near SF homeless shelter
More News
Top Video
James Comey testifies about President Trump -- WATCH LIVE
Interest mounts in Bay Area and beyond as Comey testimony looms
Officials: Fremont student stuck 14 kids with needle
SF man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme
More Video