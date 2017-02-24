HILLARY CLINTON

Hillary Clinton releases video message to rally Democrats

Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton leaves after the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. (AP)

ATLANTA (KGO) --
President Donald J. Trump's rival in the November election is rallying Democrats. Hillary Clinton is out with a new video message, tweeted today by the Democratic party.

"Nearly 65 million votes are fueling grassroots energy and activism," Clinton said. "And everywhere, people are marching, protesting, tweeting, speaking out and working for an America that's hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted."

The full video will be shown Saturday during the DNC Convention in Atlanta.
Click here for all of ABC7 News' stories, photos and videos on Hillary Clinton.
Related Topics:
politicshillary clintondemocratsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpprotestGeorgia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HILLARY CLINTON
PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years
CA Democrats to boycott Trump inauguration
LeBron James sports safety pin on Sports Illustrated cover
Trump disavows alt-right, downplays conflicts in NY Times meeting
More hillary clinton
POLITICS
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
CNN, others, blocked from White House media briefing
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
More Politics
Top Stories
Concord police say 10-month-old boy doing 'pretty well' after dog attack
Baby born in car outside Berkeley hospital, parents describe wild ride
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Friday
Santa Cruz ICE raid conflict escalates, both sides refuse to back down
Protesters demand action from Sen. Dianne Feinstein
San Jose residents hardest hit by flood return home
Person rescued from under train at MacArthur BART Station
Show More
Priebus urged FBI to dispute Trump-Russia report
Michael Finney talks to experts about San Jose flood relief
Gov. Brown announces plan to deal with weakening water systems
Gibson credits hard work on himself for Hollywood comeback
News outlets excluded from White House press secretary's gaggle
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
PHOTOS: Bay Area and Lake Tahoe before and after storms
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
More Photos