Hillary Clinton releases video message to rally Democrats

President Donald J. Trump's rival in the November election is rallying Democrats. Hillary Clinton is out with a new video message, tweeted today by the Democratic party."Nearly 65 million votes are fueling grassroots energy and activism," Clinton said. "And everywhere, people are marching, protesting, tweeting, speaking out and working for an America that's hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted."The full video will be shown Saturday during the DNC Convention in Atlanta.