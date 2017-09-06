IMMIGRATION

Hundreds gather to pray for DACA recipients in Redwood City

Community members gather in Redwood City, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 to pray for undocumented immigrants. (KGO-TV)

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds of people gathered at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City Wednesday evening to pray for people in the DACA program and all immigrants.

TIMELINE: What led to Pres. Trumps decision to end DACA

Organizers and participants said it's not only the 800,000 DACA recipients who need help but the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

DACA recipient and tech worker Gabriela Garcia Cruz came to the U.S. illegally with her mother when she was three years old. She said DACA was only a temporary solution in her effort to remain in the United States and ultimately become a citizen.

RELATED: What you need to know about DACA

She hopes the repeal of the program will lead to a permanent solution for her and her mother.

Others who attended the vigil said they were there to support immigrants because immigrants have as much right to be in the country as everyone else.

On Wednesday, 15 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit to stop the repeal of the DACA program.

California's attorney general said he will file separately. San Jose and Santa Clara County are also planning litigation.

Click here for the latest stories about immigration.
