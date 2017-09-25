Impeach President Trump billboard spotted near Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Some drivers taking the Bay Bridge may have noticed a new billboard Monday that's calling on Congress to impeach President Trump.
The California-based Courage Campaign commissioned the new billboard, which will be up until at least October 1, 2017.
The billboard comes on the heels of accusations the president violated the U.S. Constitution by attempting to obstruct an investigation into potential wrongdoing by his presidential campaign, publicly supporting white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, and most notably, his recent decision to eliminate the DACA program, which aims to protect over 800,000 young immigrants from being deported.
FULL VIDEO: President Trump: 'No choice but to destroy North Korea if forced to defend ourselves or allies
In August, the California-based Courage Campaign launched a petition to impeach Trump, which was signed by more than 22,000 people in less than three hours. It now has more than 90,000 signatures.
Click here for more information about the petition.
Click here for the latest stories, photos and videos on President Trump.