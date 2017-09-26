PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down

EMBED </>More Videos

The "impeach Trump" billboard on the Bay Bridge has been removed and Courage Campaign, the grassroots organization that paid for the advertisement says the media company who owns the space is 'doing Trump's dirty work,' by taking it down. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The "impeach Trump" billboard on the Bay Bridge has been removed.

RELATED: 'Impeach President Trump' billboard spotted near Bay Bridge

A grassroots progressive organization called Courage Campaign paid for the ad.

But they say the company that owns and manages the space told them it was being removed.

RELATED: Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach President Trump

The executive director for Courage Campaign said Outfront Media is, "Doing Trump's dirty work."

The ad was supposed to run through Sunday.

Click here for more information on Courage Campaign.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpbay bridgerepublicansdemocratsImpeachmentOaklandSan FranciscoSan Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Impeach President Trump billboard spotted near Bay Bridge
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
4 arrested at UC Berkeley protests over 'Patriot Prayer' appearance
Trump meets with Spain's prime minister
Report: Warriors undecided about protest in preseason opener
Pres. Trump to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Marc Anthony tells Trump to forget NFL, focus on PR
4 arrested at UC Berkeley protests over 'Patriot Prayer' appearance
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
More Politics
Top Stories
Pregnant woman hurt in crash at Mill Valley In-N-Out
SF City Attorney aims to hold Equifax accountable with lawsuit
Residents evacuated after fire threatens homes in Oakland
Bay Area joins National Voter Registration drive
SFPD officer stabbed at SFO
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
Marc Anthony tells Trump to forget NFL, focus on PR
School district retiree health benefits could cost Californians
Show More
First responder receives free car for Harvey actions
FBI report shows San Jose battling rise in violent crime
NFL fans burn gear in response to anthem protests
Baby found in car seat on side of highway with cash
Santa Clara City Council to consider extending city's curfew
More News
Top Video
SF City Attorney aims to hold Equifax accountable with lawsuit
Pregnant woman hurt in crash at Mill Valley In-N-Out
PHOTOS: Large brush fire burns in Oakland Hills
SFPD officer stabbed at SFO
More Video