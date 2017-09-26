'Impeach Trump' billboard near Bay Bridge taken down

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The "impeach Trump" billboard on the Bay Bridge has been removed.
RELATED: 'Impeach President Trump' billboard spotted near Bay Bridge
A grassroots progressive organization called Courage Campaign paid for the ad.
But they say the company that owns and manages the space told them it was being removed.
RELATED: Courage Campaign hopes Bay Bridge billboard will spark effort to impeach President Trump
The executive director for Courage Campaign said Outfront Media is, "Doing Trump's dirty work."
The ad was supposed to run through Sunday.
Click here for more information on Courage Campaign.