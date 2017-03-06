Instawork holds workshops to give immigrants advice

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --President Donald Trump's hard stance toward undocumented immigrants continues to create an unprecedented level of fear in some communities, so a local Internet company offered free legal advice for clients and employees on Monday.
Anyone looking for work in the hospitality industry can search on there Instawork App for a job because that's where many restaurants post their information.
But since Trump took office, Instawork has been inundated with legal questions pertaining to immigration. "A lot of questions about how potential changes to the immigration policy will impact them," Instawork CEO Sumir Meghani said.
Instawork offered workshops to both workers and small business owners. The company brought in an immigration attorney. "If I'm detained by ICE, what happens with my family? How is my family going to find me? What about my kids?" immigration attorney Veronica Guinto said.
Small businesses, particularly restaurants, also want to know their rights. "If an immigration and customs enforcement ICE official comes to our restaurant demanding to come inside and look at paperwork for our staff, are we legally obligated to do that? And what's the process there?" Meghani asked.
That would require a search warrant signed by a judge. Meanwhile, the Mexican government recently announced it would spend $50 million to set up legal aid centers at all their consulates in the United States.
Their offices are also receiving a record number of calls. "If I get deported, what's going to happen to my bank account? What will happen with my house? With my car?" Consul General of Mexico Gemi Jose Gonzalez said.
Some immigration attorneys recommend giving a power of attorney to a relative.
Last week, San Francisco's district attorney signed a pledge with Mexico to protect immigrants.
